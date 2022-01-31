Lincoln denies Effingham's challenge 42-31

Lincoln grabbed a 42-31 victory at the expense of Effingham on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 22, Effingham faced off against Champaign Central and Lincoln took on Normal Community West on January 25 at Lincoln High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.