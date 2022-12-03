Lincoln denies Mattoon's challenge 43-24

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Lincoln still prevailed 43-24 against Mattoon on December 3 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lincoln and Mattoon squared off with January 28, 2022 at Mattoon High School last season. For more, click here.
