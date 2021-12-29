Lincoln designs winning blueprint on Granite City 51-38

Lincoln dumped Granite City 51-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
Recently on December 20 , Lincoln squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Railsplitters opened with a 13-6 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
Lincoln's offense jumped to a 22-18 lead over Granite City at the intermission.
