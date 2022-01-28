Lincoln edges Mattoon in tough test 40-35

Lincoln topped Mattoon 40-35 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.
The first quarter gave Lincoln a 9-3 lead over Mattoon.
Lincoln opened a modest 24-13 gap over Mattoon at the half.
The Railsplitters jumped over the Green Wave 30-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 22, Mattoon faced off against Pana and Lincoln took on Rock Island on January 22 at Rock Island High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
