Lincoln edges Urbana in tough test 53-49

Lincoln posted a tight 53-49 win over Urbana in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Lincoln faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Urbana took on Champaign Central on February 19 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.
Lincoln made the first move by forging a 17-4 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.
Lincoln's shooting roared to a 29-9 lead over Urbana at the half.
The Railsplitters' dominance showed as they carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lincoln chalked up this decision in spite of Urbana's spirited fourth-quarter performance.
