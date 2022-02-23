Lincoln edges Urbana in tough test 53-49

Lincoln posted a tight 53-49 win over Urbana in Illinois boys basketball action on February 23.

Lincoln made the first move by forging a 17-4 margin over Urbana after the first quarter.

Lincoln's shooting roared to a 29-9 lead over Urbana at the half.

The Railsplitters' dominance showed as they carried a 42-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Lincoln chalked up this decision in spite of Urbana's spirited fourth-quarter performance.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.