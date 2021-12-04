Lincoln finds a way to knock off Mattoon 50-29

Mattoon cut in front fast, but Lincoln bounced aside that challenge and collected a 50-29 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 4.
The Green Wave authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Railsplitters 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.
The Railsplitters' offense moved to a 22-19 lead over the Green Wave at halftime.
Lincoln's control showed as it carried a 36-23 lead into the fourth quarter.
