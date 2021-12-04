Lincoln finds a way to knock off Mattoon 50-29

Mattoon cut in front fast, but Lincoln bounced aside that challenge and collected a 50-29 victory in Illinois boys basketball on December 4.

The Green Wave authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Railsplitters 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Railsplitters' offense moved to a 22-19 lead over the Green Wave at halftime.

Lincoln's control showed as it carried a 36-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.