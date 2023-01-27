Lincoln finds its footing in sprinting past Mattoon 57-37

Lincoln ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Mattoon 57-37 on January 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Lincoln and Mattoon squared off with January 28, 2022 at Mattoon High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Lincoln faced off against Rock Island and Mattoon took on Pana on January 16 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
