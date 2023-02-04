Lincoln could finally catch its breath after a close call against Charleston in a 46-40 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Lincoln and Charleston squared off with February 5, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Charleston faced off against St Joseph-Ogden . For results, click here. Lincoln took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 28 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

