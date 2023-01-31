 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln overwhelms East Peoria 47-24

  • 0

Lincoln left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off East Peoria 47-24 on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Last season, Lincoln and East Peoria squared off with February 12, 2022 at East Peoria High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Lincoln faced off against Mattoon . For results, click here. East Peoria took on Canton on January 24 at East Peoria High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News