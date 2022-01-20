Lincoln pounds out steady beat in win over Mt. Zion 55-53

Lincoln found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mt. Zion 55-53 at Lincoln High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 15, Lincoln faced off against Quincy and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 13 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
Lincoln opened with a 17-13 advantage over Mt. Zion through the first quarter.
Lincoln's offense jumped to a 26-16 lead over Mt. Zion at the half.
The Railsplitters' influence showed as they carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
