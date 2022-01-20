Lincoln pounds out steady beat in win over Mt. Zion 55-53

Lincoln found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Mt. Zion 55-53 at Lincoln High on January 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Lincoln opened with a 17-13 advantage over Mt. Zion through the first quarter.

Lincoln's offense jumped to a 26-16 lead over Mt. Zion at the half.

The Railsplitters' influence showed as they carried a 39-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.