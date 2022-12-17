Lincoln rides the rough off Effingham 59-46

Lincoln pushed past Effingham for a 59-46 win in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Lincoln and Effingham played in a 42-29 game on February 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
