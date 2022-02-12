Lincoln severs East Peoria's hopes 48-35

No quarter was granted as Lincoln blunted East Peoria's plans 48-35 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Railsplitters opened with a 16-4 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.

Lincoln opened a modest 24-11 gap over East Peoria at halftime.

The Railsplitters and the Raiders were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 38-19 as the fourth quarter started.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.