Lincoln severs East Peoria's hopes 48-35

No quarter was granted as Lincoln blunted East Peoria's plans 48-35 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on February 4, East Peoria faced off against Canton and Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 7 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Railsplitters opened with a 16-4 advantage over the Raiders through the first quarter.
Lincoln opened a modest 24-11 gap over East Peoria at halftime.
The Railsplitters and the Raiders were engaged in a gargantuan affair at 38-19 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.