Lincoln slips past Normal West 44-43

Lincoln posted a narrow 44-43 win over Normal West on January 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Lincoln and Normal West squared off with January 25, 2022 at Lincoln High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 13, Normal West faced off against Danville and Lincoln took on Quincy on January 14 at Quincy High School. For more, click here.
