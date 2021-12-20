Lincoln tenderizes Jacksonville 54-22

Jacksonville had no answers as Lincoln roared to a 54-22 victory at Lincoln High on December 20 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Lincoln roared in front of Jacksonville 21-6 to begin the second quarter.
The Railsplitters' shooting stomped on to a 30-12 lead over the Crimsons at halftime.
The Railsplitters' authority showed as they carried a 46-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
