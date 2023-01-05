Linton-Stockton handles stress test to best St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Linton-Stockton defeated St. Joseph-Ogden 50-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

St. Joseph-Ogden showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-12 advantage over Linton-Stockton as the first quarter ended.

Had this been a prize fight, the Spartans would've earned the judge's decision at half, with a 30-19 lead on the Miners.

St. Joseph-Ogden had a 46-42 edge on Linton-Stockton at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Miners fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Spartans.

