Litchfield exhales after close call with Pana 67-66

Litchfield edged Pana 67-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Litchfield a 16-14 lead over Pana.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 28-25 at intermission over the Purple Panthers.

Litchfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-37 lead over Pana.

The Panthers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 29-25 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

