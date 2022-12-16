 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Litchfield exhales after close call with Pana 67-66

Litchfield edged Pana 67-66 in a close encounter of the athletic kind on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Litchfield a 16-14 lead over Pana.

The Panthers came from behind to grab the advantage 28-25 at intermission over the Purple Panthers.

Litchfield broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-37 lead over Pana.

The Panthers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 29-25 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Last season, Pana and Litchfield squared off with February 23, 2022 at Pana High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 9, Pana squared off with Hillsboro in a basketball game.

