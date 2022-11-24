Longtime Decatur Turkey Tournament booster and journalist J. Thomas McNamara honored

DECATUR — The 2022 Decatur Turkey Tournament has a different feel for tournament director Mel Roustio.

Roustio has led the yearly tournament since 2001, but this is the first year his friend, longtime tournament historian and sports editor for the Decatur Tribune J. Thomas McNamara has not been been there to lend a hand.

McNamara passed away in January at the age of 80. His enthusiasm for the tournament, which was his first journalistic assignment more than four decades ago, is missed tremendously.

"He was so passionate about local sports and particularly the Turkey Tournament. It was the first thing he covered as a reporter and he had a special place in his heart for it," Roustio said. "He was always very engaged. He was always promoting it and I miss his passion for it."

At halftime of Wednesday's opening round game between MacArthur and Edwardsville, McNamara's years of support were recognized in a ceremony at halfcourt with McNamara's wife Nancy McNamara and children Michelle McNamara Robinson and Brian McNamara on hand.

A plaque honoring McNamara will be placed at Stephen Decatur Middle School, the tournament's location.

"Tonight was kind of hard, knowing he wasn't here. He was able to come to last year's tournament. He was in pain but he didn't want to miss it," McNamara Robinson said. "We feel very honored for this award for him. He loved Decatur and Decatur sports. This was one of his favorites."

A graduate of St. Teresa, McNamara Robinson said her father would love Friday's Class 2A state football championship game between Downs Tri-Valley and the Bulldogs.

"He would be so excited for this. Our side of the family are also Maroa-Forsyth Trojans. He would have loved having the Trojans vs. St. T in the championships," she said. "He's going to have the best seat in the house for Friday's game and he will be cheering on the Bulldogs."

Many people have shared with the family the impact that McNamara had on them, be it sharing their story in the Tribune or giving them a kind word.

"It has been an honor to hear the different stories from other people. He really loved our local sports and our local athletes. He wanted them to be the best they could be," McNamara Robinson said. "The thing for (Brian and I) is that we thought of him as just dad. We didn't really think of him as being so special to the community; he was always dad to us. He was our biggest cheerleader. He was the biggest family man and I think he treated everyone like family. He wanted the best for everybody."

MacArthur advances

The MacArthur boys basketball team beat Edwardsville on Wednesday to advance to the Turkey Tournament's championship semifinal on Friday. Two more victories would give the Generals their first Turkey Tournament championship since the team won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015.

The Generals (1-0) are looking for another strong season after advancing to the 3A sectional finals last season and winning a program-record 26 games.

A lot of that pressure to keep the momentum going this season falls on the shoulders of Generals senior center Makhi Wright.

"I've been working every day since we lost that game at sectionals. I'm very motivated and I've got to play a bigger role than last year," Wright said. "I didn't have too big of a role last season but now I have to be the leader. I enjoy the challenge; it makes me push myself."

Wright scored 14 points in the Generals' opening round win on Wednesday, just behind teammates Azarion Richards and Kris Walker, who each had 15 points.

"They did great and we are finding answers for moving on from (graduated Central State 8 All-Conference players Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson). I'm glad I have some help," Wright said. "I felt I could have done a little better for the team (on Wednesday). I made a few mistakes but this is just the first game. We have just started and I'm getting more used to it."

MacArthur faces Peoria Central on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Central defeated Springfield Southeast, 53-46, on Wednesday. The Tigers were led by Dekwon Brown with 22 points and Mikequese Taylor had 14 points.

Bolingbrook, last year's Turkey Tournament champion, faces Harvey Thornton on Friday at 6 p.m. The winning teams face off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. while the losing teams play at 6 p.m. in the third-place game.