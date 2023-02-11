Louisville North Clay fans held their breath in an uneasy 83-74 victory over Shelbyville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

The last time Shelbyville and Louisville North Clay played in a 67-60 game on February 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.