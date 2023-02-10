DECATUR — Anytime the Lutheran School Association boys basketball team breaks from a huddle, the players proudly lift their arms and say "family."

That family-first attitude has not only made the boys on the team much closer, it has also led the Lions to a lot of wins this season — 24 to be exact.

LSA will put its perfect season and 7-0 mark in the Lincoln Prairie Conference on the line when it faces Okaw Valley (14-11, 6-1 conference) on the road Friday night in the first of the Lions' final three conference games to close out the regular season.

While LSA defeated Okaw Valley 66-56 at a neutral site game on Jan. 28 for the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament title, first-year head coach Wes Littrell isn't taking the Timberwolves lightly. Or any of the teams the Lions face to close out the season.

"Okaw Valley is well-coached and they have a good team," Littrell said. "We want to continue this roll, but it won't be easy, and that starts with Okaw Valley. And then we have Cerro Gordo, another tough team."

Defense, defense, defense

Ask Littrell and any of the LSA players about the perfect ingredient to the Lions' perfect season, and to a man the answer would be defense.

In 24 games, LSA has kept its opponents to a paltry 44.3 points a game, while averaging 64.5 points a contest.

"Our defense is what gets us started," Littrell said. "It gets us running up and down offensively. So I think it all starts with our defense."

Littrell says that starts with his guards — Lleyton Miller and Jameer Campbell, who he says are both amazing defenders.

Campbell is averaging 2.8 steals a game, while Miller is close behind with 2.3 a contest.

"They are amazing ball defenders and help defenders, so I mean, it starts with them up front," Littrell said. "They get after it and they're pretty intense defensively."

Miller, who is also the Lions' point guard on offense, believes it's steals that have in part led to the Lions having the top defense in the conference.

It also gives LSA a chance to run.

"We love to push the ball and play up-tempo and run up and down the court," he said. "That all starts with our defense getting steals and pushing the ball."

On offense, Miller prides himself on being a pass-first, look-to-score-later type of point guard. He is second only to Sebastian Hill with 3.2 assists per game.

Miller said getting guys involved on offense keeps the team running on all cylinders.

"I just want to give them good looks. I love finding my guys for open shots," he said. "And, I mean, I can always get a bucket when needed."

While Miller is averaging a respectable 7.8 points a game, the scoring is best left to Hill and Trent Collins. Hill leads the Lions with 18 points a game, while big man Collins comes in at 16 points a contest. He also leads the team in rebounds with 10 a game.

Littrell said whenever his team needs a basket, Hill is the first option.

"He's gotten stronger in the lane and at finishing," Littrell said. "He's our go-to guy offensively."

Littrell says Collins gets most of his points patrolling the paint and putting back rebounds. He says the 6-foot-7 big man is strong and athletic and knows what to do when the ball is in his hands.

"He gets in the lane and scores and distributes," he said. "He's got good hands and feet and commands attention down low. And he rarely has turnovers."

Collins credited his coaches and teammates for having him prepared for game night. He says his motivation each day and each night is seeing his team succeed.

"They pushed me to come this far already in the season," he said. "I wouldn't be here without my teammates and coaches.

"It starts in class and practice, from getting my work done to the last drill at practice. The hard work pays off."

For Hill, scoring wasn't always his specialty, especially having a true scorer last season in Stevie Tatum, who transferred this year to MacArthur.

Hill said he believes he has ascended to the top of the LSA scoring chart in part because he's on a team with more balanced scoring, and also having more confidence in himself as a player.

"I've always liked to score, but I would say I fit into the scorer's role better this year," he said. "My scoring is a product of my teammates. They've helped me have the confidence to shoot."

Camaraderie

While the Xs and Os have played an important part in LSA's success on the basketball court, it's the special bond the players have formed that is the catalyst to bring it every day at practice and in games.

Littrell said he hasn't seen anything like it in his years of coaching.

"It's amazing how well these kids get along with each other," he said. "I mean, sometimes in practice, I’ve had to tell them to get serious because they are joking around with each other. They're always laughing and always having fun. It's a fun group of kids."

If the Lions hope to run the table in the regular season and win their final three games to go undefeated, it will be the bond between players that will play a big part, Miller said.

Having known his teammates since middle school and having played a lot of basketball together throughout the years, Miller believes his team can finish the regular season undefeated — and more.

"I love these guys," he said. "With the camaraderie we have, anything is possible."

LSA wins against Villa Grove, 72-48.