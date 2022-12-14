MacArthur boys and girls basketball teams beat Eisenhower in the Decatur city games

DECATUR -- The MacArthur boys and girls basketball teams put up strong performances on Tuesday, defeating Eisenhower in Decatur city games at MacArthur.

The MacArthur girls team used a full court press to disrupt the Panthers and win 72-41 in the first game of the night.

The Eisenhower boys team hung in with MacArthur and led the game until midway through the second quarter. The Generals came out of the halftime break and took control, scoring 26 points in the third quarter, going on to win 80-47.

The girls team took a 19-9 lead after one quarter and had a 10-point lead at halftime, 36-26. MacArthur scored 24 in the third quarter and limited Eisenhower to four points in the fourth to win by 31.

The Generals (5-3, 3-2 CS8) were led by a game-high 26 points from Christina Rice and Lexi Meyer had 11 points. Inareia Nicard scored 10 points and Mekiayah Flinn had eight.

Breyah Austin had 17 points and O'Niya Reed scored 12 points to lead Eisenhower (1-9, 1-4 CS8).

In the boys game, Eisenhower led 12-9 after one quarter and a Tishawn Clemmens' 3-pointer made it 15-9 with 5:58 left until halftime.

MacArthur made its move shortly thereafter and took the lead 18-17 with a free throw by Chase Cunningham.

MacArthur's Sam Owens hit a 3-pointer with 1:20 left in the quarter to extend the Generals' lead to 28-20.

MacArthur led 30-24 at halftime and two 3-pointers by Azarion Richardson put the Generals up by 10, 40-30. MacArthur extended that lead to 20 points, 56-36, at the end of the third.

The Generals scored 24 in the fourth quarter to get a running clock and win 80-47.

The Generals' (8-0, 5-0 CS8) Makhi Wright had a team-high 17 points, followed by 13 points for both Cunningham and Owens. Richardson finished with eight points.

Sincer Jackson led the Panthers (0-8, 0-5 CS8) with 18 points and Clemmens had 13.

