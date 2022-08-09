MacArthur boys basketball a team finding its chemistry with transfer guards MJ Murphy and Stevie Tatum

DECATUR — Once competitors on the court, two former Herald & Review Players of the Year, Terise Bryson (1996-97) and Marlin Murphy (1997-98) are collaborating in the gym.

Bryson, a Stephen Decatur graduate and the MacArthur boys basketball coach, began coaching as an assistant at MacArthur in 2014 and became head coach in 2021. In his second season, the team set a program record for wins in a season and advanced to the Class 3A sectional finals last season.

Much of that team graduated, but the Generals have reloaded. A key piece will be Murphy's son, MJ Murphy, a junior who is coming to the Generals after transferring from Warrensburg-Latham.

Marlin Murphy was a standout guard for the Generals; MJ Murphy averaged 17 points last season for the Cardinals and was an H&R All-Macon County First Team player. Bryson said he can see a lot of similarities between the two Murphys games.

"Defensively, they are very similar players — MJ shoots better than Marlin shoots the ball. On the ball defense, MJ and Marlin can give you problems," Bryson said. "Since we played against each other, Marlin has been a good friend of mine. He comes around and gets the boys in the gym and is a good help."

Marlin Murphy, who previously coached Decatur's Robertson Charter to IESA state basketball championships and served as an assistant at Warrensburg the last two seasons, said he agreed with Bryson's comparison.

"I think Terise is spot on. I think I was a little better defensively than he is right now on the ball, but his offensive game is light years above mine in terms of high school," Murphy said. "MJ can score at all three levels and I was more of a penetrator and a disher. MJ can do that and also score 25 points a game if he needed to."

The same thing that made Bryson a tough opponent, Marlin Murphy said he now sees as a benefit when Bryson is coaching MJ.

"It has been a great friendship because his competitive drive and my competitive drive match," Marlin Murphy said. "Coming back from when we played against each other, that same drive is there when (Terise) is coaching. He has that drive to make MacArthur better and make MJ better as well. It has been a win-win."

With longtime Warrensburg coach Vic Binkley resigning and moving over to Clinton, Marlin Murphy said he felt it was a perfect time for a change.

"(Coach Binkley leaving) factored in there a little bit and we had a bond with Coach Binkley. It was bittersweet and it kind of timed out perfectly with a transition that was needed for MJ in general for his game to move up to 3A," Murphy said. "Those types of games, you can't get at Warrensburg. We have seen that right off the bat this summer when we matched up with Sacred Heart. We got the chance to see the team we can be with MJ running the point."

Quality opponents

This summer the Generals were busy filling their summer schedule with top-caliber opponents, including Central State 8 rival and Class 3A state champions Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.

"Everything has gone pretty good and we were 13-4 in summer games. We went to Illinois State for a tournament as well as Lincoln and Peoria," Bryson said. "It was good competition. We played SHG and (3A runners up) Metamora, Normal Community and Peoria Central."

SHG ended the Generals' season in the sectional finals last season and playing the Cyclones is a good check on how far Bryson feels the team has come.

"It's summer league and we beat (SHG), but you know how summer league games goes. Playing against them is tough and they are No. 1 in the state," Bryson said. "It is good to have a team like that in your conference and it really shows you where you are. (Head coach) Tim Allen does a great job with those guys and they show you what weaknesses you need to work on."

Long-time connection

Also transferring to MacArthur this season is junior Stevie Tatum, who was a dominating scorer for LSA and first-team All-Macon County selection last season.

MJ Murphy and Tatum have been AAU teammates and friends since going to the same YMCA daycare together.

"They have been paying together in summer basketball for years. What Stevie brings to MacArthur is an element that he can shoot lights out and add 20 points," Marlin Murphy said. "With the returning players who have all gotten better, it will make them a well-rounded team."

With Murphy and Tatum, the Generals are not experiencing the huge hit that graduating a strong trio of guards last season in Brylan Phillips, Jabryn Anderson and Brylan Apholone would typically do to a team.

"Having MJ is a plus. I love defense and MJ can play some defense. He can shoot the ball and having Steve coming over, he can also shoot the ball and is a good penetrator," Bryson said. "I think at the guard level, it is hard to fill the shoes of Brylan, Jabryn and Brylan, but these guys are going to be juniors and they will be familiar with what is going on. They are learning a lot."

Potential lineup

A starting lineup rotation for the Generals will include returning seniors Makhi Wright, Azarion Richardson, Krystopher Walker and Chase Cunningham. With the new additions, Bryson is confident that the team chemistry will come together.

"This summer, I was trying to get (Stevie and MJ) familiar with our returning players," Bryson said. "We have some good senior leadership and I think this year we should be able to finish off strong. I think our team should be a contender in the conference."

Particularly, Wright has impressed Bryson with his growth leading into his senior campaign.

"Makhi is a guy who has improved a lot with his confidence. His confidence when he was playing against some of the big guys from Chicago looked really good," Bryson said. "His rebounding and shooting has improved and he was going up and trying to dunk on people. I think he can be a big force in the conference."