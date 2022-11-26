MacArthur boys basketball advances to Decatur Turkey Tournament title game for first time since 2015

DECATUR -- Led by 21 points from senior center Makhi Wright, the MacArthur boys basketball team defeated Peoria Central 61-48 on Friday in the semifinal round of the Decatur Turkey Tournament.

The Generals move on to Saturday's championship at 7:30 p.m. against last year's champions Bolingbrook. It is MacArthur's first trip to the tournament's finals since the 2015 season. Bolingbrook has won four of the last five Turkey Tournaments, including last year's championship.

MacArthur got out fast, leading 13-4 in the first quarter, before letting the Lions tighten the score to 15-13 going into the second quarter. The Generals kept their lead in the second and were up 28-24 at halftime.

The Lions got the game within a point, 33-32, with 2:51 left in the third quarter but couldn't grab the lead, trailing 45-39 at the end of the quarter.

With 2:54 left in the game, Wright was fouled while shooting and then completed the three-point play to make it 53-48. The Generals kept expanding lead in the final moments to win by 13 points, 61-48.

After Wright's game-high 21 points, Chase Cunningham had 17 and Azarion Richardson put in 12. King Dees added seven points.

The Lions were led by DaQuan Little with 18 points and Dekwon Brown had 15 points. Mikequese Taylor joined them in double figures with 10 points.

Bolingbrook stops Harvey Thornton

Bolingbrook advanced to Saturday's finals with a 75-51 win Friday in the semifinal matchup.

Thanks to a game-high 28 points from Mekhi Cooper, the Raiders led 23-11 after one quarter and doubled up the Wildcats at halftime, 42-21.

Bolingbrook was comfortably ahead in the second half, up 59-36 at the end of the third quarter and finished ahead by 24.

The Raiders' DJ Strong and Josh Aniceto each scored 11 points. Eliyah Brooks led Thornton with 18 points.

Harvey Thornton plays Peoria Central on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the third-place game.

In Saturday's consolation semifinals games, Peoria Manual defeated Eisenhower 63-48. Sincer Jackson scored a team-high 22 points for the Panthers. Manual's Gerron Trapps also scored 22 points.

Edwardsville defeated Springfield Southeast 60-56. Isayah Kloster scored 22 points to lead Edwardsville and Springfield's Seth Doss had a team-high 17 points.

Eisenhower faces Southeast at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the consolation third-place game. Manual plays Edwardsville at 2:30 p.m. in the consolation first-place game.