DECATUR — You often hear coaches say that teams should never look past the next game on the schedule. It’s a bad omen, they say.

That’s not the case with the MacArthur boys basketball team.

While the Generals had to get past a tough Eisenhower team (71-43) on Friday for city bragging rights, it has always been Tuesday’s game against Sacred Heart-Griffin that has been circled on the schedule since the teams met back in early January.

In fact, that game has been circled for even longer.

Not only does the 72-58 loss to the Cyclones on Jan. 6 in Springfield still sting, it’s a stark reminder that the Generals are 0-4 in the last four meetings against SHG dating back to last year, including a heartbreaking 55-53 loss to SHG in last year’s Class 3A Danville Sectional final.

That loss ended the Generals’ season with a 26-8 record. MacArthur won the program’s 14th regional title in school history, and the playoff run to the sectional final matches the furthest a MacArthur team has advanced in the postseason.

But that isn’t enough for MacArthur boys basketball coach Terise Bryson, who is all about reveling in the good things, but at the same time wanting to erase those bad memories. That could happen on Tuesday with a win over SHG — the No. 4-ranked team in Class 3A. A win would make up the one game that separates the two teams at the top of the Central State 8 conference.

Sacred Heart-Griffin is 15-0 in the CS8, while MacArthur is 15-1.

True rivalry

Taking nothing away from Eisenhower and the importance of the city games, Bryson said the two games each season against Sacred Heart-Griffin are MacArthur’s rivalry games because they have pitted the top two conference teams against each other in his three-year tenure.

“We have been waiting for this game,” Bryson said. “We are 15-1 in conference and they haven’t lost. So we know we have to beat them to have a chance to win the conference.

“We know they are the defending state champions and they have everybody back. Our boys know what it will take to beat them. It is a big challenge for us as we possibly can meet each other again in the sectionals. It’s a big game.”

The 24-2 Generals will have to rely on their tenacious defense if they want to stop the losing skid against SHG (24-2). In 26 games, MacArthur has outscored its opponents by an average of 17.8 points, in which Bryson credits his team’s defense.

“We play defense, and we play it well,” he said. “We press the entire game and force turnovers. We really rely on our players on defense playing together.”

But that’s not the whole story, Bryson said. Toughness is a big part of the Generals’ makeup.

That is one of the ingredients that has led MacArthur to a 59-13 record so far in Bryson’s tenure. He guided the Generals to a record-setting season last year, winning a program-best 26 games.

“It isn’t always just being good. It’s about being tough,” he said. “You can build mental toughness in these kids, and that can make a difference in this conference. I think it’s all about being tough in this conference. If we are tough and play together, we are a very good team.”

Senior center Makhi Wright buys into the toughness philosophy his coach has instilled in all of the players. He said that is a key factor in his team’s success under Bryson.

The 6-foot-7 big man said that while the past is the past, he would still like to get some payback against SHG.

“We have to prove a point,” he said. “We’ve never won conference so we’re trying to make history. Sacred Heart-Griffin stands in the way of that goal.”

Wright has some added incentive to come up big on Tuesday. The senior placed the blame for the Generals’ non-conference loss to Peoria Richwoods on Jan. 28 squarely on his shoulders.

“I had a bad game. I was in my head a lot and that hurt us,” said Wright about the 65-61 loss that ended a MacArthur seven-game win streak dating back to the SHG loss. “I’m going to come out and play harder and be a leader. I need to be more aggressive in the rest of our games.”

Bryson said that game is a snapshot of the lapses his team has had this season, first against SHG, then Richwoods. While those two ended in the Generals’ only two losses of the season, the lapses could be seen in other games during a recent stretch.

In the seven games following the SHG loss — all wins — leading up to the Richwoods loss, the Generals seemingly struggled in three straight games — against Springfield Southeast, Peoria Manual and Normal University. All three games were close, which is uncharacteristic of the Generals this season.

“For the most part, we’re doing what we wanted to do,” Bryson said. “I think in the last couple of weeks, we struggled at times. Heading into the big games and the postseason, I think you have to have games like those to get better. I think we did a good job of grinding it out.”

And that is exactly what Bryson is looking for the rest of the way — for his team to grind out wins, first against SHG, and then leading into the postseason.

“Besides the Sacred Heart game, we have some tough matchups to finish the year,” he said. “Our next five games are tough games, but that is good going into the postseason.”

Bryson will be looking for his seven seniors — including starters Wright, Krystopher Walker, Azarion Richardson and Chase Cunningham — to step up against SHG, and then the rest of the way.

The core four lead a balanced attack, with Richardson averaging 11.7 points a game, followed by Wright’s 10.7 ppg, Walker’s 9.2 ppg and Cunningham’s 9.1 ppg. The fifth starter — junior Stevie Tatum — averages 9.0 points a game.

Wright says the goal for the rest of the season is to go undefeated heading into the postseason, then knock off SHG en route to the state tournament.

“It will be tough to win out, but we’re up for that,” he said. “We can go further than we did last year. That’s our goal.”

