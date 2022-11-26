MacArthur boys basketball wins first Decatur Turkey Tournament title since 2015

DECATUR -- Stephen Decatur Middle School was rocking on Saturday night.

The remodeled gymnasium was standing room only as MacArthur's boys basketball team battled Bolingbrook in the 2022 Turkey Tournament title game.

Bolingbrook was the defending champion while the Generals were hoping to start their season 3-0 and capture their first Turkey Tournament championship since 2015.

The Generals fed off the crowd as they exploded out of the gate in the first quarter and fended off a Raiders second-half comeback to win 75-64.

"It means a lot for us. These guys played last year in the shadows of (All-Conference first team selections) Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson. I told them they needed to work and keep playing hard and we could be the champions," MacArthur head coach Terise Bryson said. "The fans did a good job for us tonight and they did great for the whole tournament. The fans pushed us through it."

MacArthur was in control early as they expanded their lead to 14-4 on a dunk by center Makhi Wright with 2:58 left in the opening quarter.

It was 16-7 after the first period but Bolingbrook began to chip away at the lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Mekhi Cooper cut MacArthur's lead to 20-17.

A Generals' timeout stopped the Raiders momentum and a Kris Walker bucket as the first half ended gave MacArthur a 29-25 lead at the break.

Bolingbrook kept putting on the pressure in the third quarter, taking the lead 43-42 with 1:51 left in the quarter. The Raiders took a two-point lead into the fourth, 47-45.

MacArthur's Stevie Tatum connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to start the final eight minutes. MacArthur took the lead 57-56 with 5:26 remaining and thanks to the hard-driving play of guard Chase Cunningham, the Generals kept the lead the rest of the way for the 11-point win, 75-64.

"That showed our mental toughness tonight," Bryson said. "The last couple of weeks I've been pounding them at practice so they would be good out there. I told them we had to be tough at the end and play defense at the end."

Cunningham scored a game-high 26 points to lead the Generals. Walker scored 16, Azarion Richardson put in 14 and Makhi Wright had 11. Wright was named the tournament's J. Thomas McNamara Most Valuable Player award.

"Stevie finally got some 3-pointers tonight after struggling in the tournament and Chase played great for us tonight," Bryson said. "So far this season, Makhi has changed the way a lot of people look at him now."

Cooper also scored 26 points for Bolingbrook (2-1) and Keon Alexander had 16 points.

In other Turkey Tournament action on Saturday, Peoria Central defeated Harvey Thornton 62-48 in the third-place game. Peoria Manual beat Edwardsville 39-25 25 to become the consolation bracket winners. Springfield Southeast topped Eisenhower (0-3) in the consolation third-place game 65-46.