Macon Meridian cancels check from Bloomington Central Catholic 92-77

Riding a wave of production, Macon Meridian dunked Bloomington Central Catholic 92-77 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 5.
Macon Meridian broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 37-25 lead over Bloomington Central Catholic.
In recent action on January 25, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Tolono Unity and Macon Meridian took on Shelbyville on January 29 at Macon Meridian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
