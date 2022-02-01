Macon Meridian denies Warrensburg-Latham's challenge 68-55

Macon Meridian trucked Warrensburg-Latham on the road to a 68-55 victory on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 22, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against New Berlin and Macon Meridian took on Monticello on January 22 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 23-22 at the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.