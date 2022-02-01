 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Meridian denies Warrensburg-Latham's challenge 68-55

Macon Meridian trucked Warrensburg-Latham on the road to a 68-55 victory on February 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 22, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against New Berlin and Macon Meridian took on Monticello on January 22 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Cardinals authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Hawks 23-22 at the end of the first quarter.

