Macon Meridian topped Tuscola 52-51 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

Last season, Macon Meridian and Tuscola squared off with March 4, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 27, Macon Meridian faced off against Nokomis . Click here for a recap. Tuscola took on Decatur St Teresa on January 31 at Tuscola High School. For more, click here.

