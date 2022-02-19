Macon Meridian manhandles Moweaqua Central A & M 75-49

Macon Meridian dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 75-49 victory over Moweaqua Central A & M in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 12, Macon Meridian faced off against Altamont and Moweaqua Central A & M took on Sullivan on February 8 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
