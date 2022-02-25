Macon Meridian nips Neoga in scare 73-67

A tight-knit tilt turned in Macon Meridian's direction just enough to squeeze past Neoga 73-67 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 19, Macon Meridian faced off against Moweaqua Central A & M and Neoga took on Tuscola on February 15 at Neoga High School. For more, click here.
