Macon Meridian tenderizes Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52

Macon Meridian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 29-14 lead over the Raiders.

Macon Meridian's shooting took charge to a 55-33 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at the intermission.

The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried an 85-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.