Macon Meridian tenderizes Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52

Macon Meridian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 29-14 lead over the Raiders.

Macon Meridian's shooting took charge to a 55-33 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at the intermission.

The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried an 85-49 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 29 , Macon Meridian squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

