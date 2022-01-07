Macon Meridian tenderizes Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52

Macon Meridian showered the scoreboard with points to drown Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 7.
The first quarter gave the Hawks a 29-14 lead over the Raiders.
Macon Meridian's shooting took charge to a 55-33 lead over Moweaqua Central A & M at the intermission.
The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried an 85-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on December 29 , Macon Meridian squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
