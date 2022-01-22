Macon Meridian tops Monticello 67-56

Macon Meridian tipped and eventually toppled Monticello 67-56 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 14, Monticello faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Macon Meridian took on Moweaqua Central A & M on January 7 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap
