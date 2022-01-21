 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Macon Meridian triumphs in strong showing over Shelbyville 71-46

Macon Meridian's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelbyville 71-46 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 20-12 lead over the Rams.

Macon Meridian's offense took charge to a 46-23 lead over Shelbyville at the intermission.

In recent action on January 14, Shelbyville faced off against Tuscola and Macon Meridian took on Moweaqua Central A & M on January 7 at Macon Meridian High School.

