Macon Meridian wins tense tussle with Tuscola 81-73

Macon Meridian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 81-73 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Tuscola showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-4 advantage over Macon Meridian as the first quarter ended.

Tuscola came from behind to grab the advantage 26-21 at half over Macon Meridian.

The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-36 lead over the Warriors.

The Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 40-37 stretch over the final quarter.

