 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Macon Meridian wins tense tussle with Tuscola 81-73

  • 0

Macon Meridian wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 81-73 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 11.

Tuscola showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 18-4 advantage over Macon Meridian as the first quarter ended.

Tuscola came from behind to grab the advantage 26-21 at half over Macon Meridian.

The Hawks broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 41-36 lead over the Warriors.

The Hawks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 40-37 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on February 1, Tuscola faced off against Clinton and Macon Meridian took on Bloomington Central Catholic on February 5 at Bloomington Central Catholic High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Friday Q&A! When will Cardinals spring training start? Best team of current Mizzou, SLU and Illinois players?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News