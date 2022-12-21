 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Madison holds off New Berlin 57-50

Madison found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off New Berlin 57-50 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

Madison opened with a 12-6 advantage over New Berlin through the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Pretzels got within 21-19.

Madison darted to a 38-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Trojans held on with a 19-15 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Madison and New Berlin played in a 44-33 game on December 4, 2021. For more, click here.

Recently on December 9, New Berlin squared off with Peoria Quest Charter in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

