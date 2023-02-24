Riding a wave of production, Madison surfed over Raymond Lincolnwood 59-40 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Madison jumped in front of Raymond Lincolnwood 17-9 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans registered a 35-17 advantage at half over the Lancers.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Raymond Lincolnwood made it 41-30.

The Trojans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with an 18-10 advantage in the frame.

