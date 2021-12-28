Mahomet-Seymour darts by Machesney Park Harlem in easy victory 60-34

Mahomet-Seymour controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 60-34 victory over Machesney Park Harlem during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 17-6 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

The Bulldogs kept a 24-15 half margin at the Huskies' expense.

The third quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 44-25 lead over Machesney Park Harlem.

