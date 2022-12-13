Mahomet-Seymour dims lights on Taylorville 74-52

Mahomet-Seymour put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Taylorville for a 74-52 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 13.
The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Taylorville played in a 49-37 game on February 11, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Taylorville faced off against Lincoln and Mahomet-Seymour took on Charleston on December 6 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
