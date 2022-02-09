 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour finds small margin for win in tilt with Charleston 56-52

Mahomet-Seymour topped Charleston 56-52 in a tough tilt for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 9.

In recent action on February 5, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Effingham and Charleston took on Lincoln on February 5 at Lincoln High School. For a full recap, click here.

