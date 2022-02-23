Mahomet-Seymour knocks off Danville 55-53

Mahomet-Seymour posted a tight 55-53 win over Danville in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

Danville authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mahomet-Seymour 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Danville came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at halftime over Mahomet-Seymour.

Danville enjoyed a 38-34 lead over Mahomet-Seymour to start the fourth quarter.

