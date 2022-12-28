Mahomet-Seymour nets nifty victory over Machesney Park Harlem 64-58

Mahomet-Seymour showed its poise to outlast a game Machesney Park Harlem squad for a 64-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Mahomet-Seymour drew first blood by forging a 17-10 margin over Machesney Park Harlem after the first quarter.
The Huskies trimmed the margin to make it 31-26 at halftime.
Mahomet-Seymour darted to a 56-49 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Huskies closed the lead with a 9-8 margin in the final quarter.
Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Machesney Park Harlem squared off with December 28, 2021 at Machesney Park Harlem High School last season. For more, click here.
