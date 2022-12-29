Mahomet-Seymour outlasts Chicago North Lawndale 60-48

Mahomet-Seymour notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago North Lawndale 60-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 13-6 lead over Chicago North Lawndale.

A halftime tie at 29-29 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Mahomet-Seymour and Chicago North Lawndale locked in a 41-41 stalemate.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 19-7 edge.

