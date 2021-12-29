Mahomet-Seymour outlasts New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 62-51

No quarter was granted as Mahomet-Seymour blunted New Lenox Lincoln-Way West's plans 62-51 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mahomet-Seymour and New Lenox Lincoln-Way West settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

The Bulldogs opened a close 35-24 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Mahomet-Seymour roared over New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 46-31 heading to the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.