Mahomet-Seymour posts win at Charleston's expense 58-44

No quarter was granted as Mahomet-Seymour blunted Charleston's plans 58-44 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston squared off with February 9, 2022 at Mahomet-Seymour High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mattoon and Charleston took on Mt Zion on December 1 at Charleston High School. For a full recap, click here.

