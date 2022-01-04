 Skip to main content
Mahomet-Seymour severs Rantoul Township's hopes 50-36

Mahomet-Seymour put together a victorious gameplan to stop Rantoul Township 50-36 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 4.

In recent action on December 29, Rantoul Township faced off against Decatur Eisenhower and Mahomet-Seymour took on Bradley-Bourbonnais on December 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. For a full recap, click here.

