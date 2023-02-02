Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Mahomet-Seymour nipped Charleston 68-60 on February 2 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

The last time Mahomet-Seymour and Charleston played in a 56-52 game on February 9, 2022.

In recent action on January 28, Charleston faced off against St Joseph-Ogden. Mahomet-Seymour took on Mt Zion on January 27 at Mt Zion High School.

