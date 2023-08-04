COACH OF THE YEAR

Tarise Bryson was a local hero as a player in Decatur and at Illinois State. Over the past three seasons, he’s transitioned that success to the bench as the head coach at MacArthur.

After a second straight season of over 25 wins and a 64-15 record in his first three seasons in charge, a repeat regional title means Bryson’s overseen one of the best stretches in the history of the program, and a second H&R Macon County Coach of the Year Award.

He’s worked with athletic director Jason Crutcher since he joined the school as a JV coach and credited Crutcher and others for the program’s success.

"The supporting cast that I have around MacArthur has a lot to do with my success," Bryson said. "I mean, guys who really, truly care about you help you in the program. You're not afraid to ask them any questions. They go out of their way to help you, your team."

He’s helped players like Wright and Kris Walker develop into future college players and has gotten the program to buy into his uptempo style.

"It's been because we've had great kids at MacArthur," Bryson said. "The kids actually buy into what I want to be done. We push the kids, I push them to a limit. You've got to be very mentally strong to play for MacArthur. I mean, the kids that played for us the last couple of years have been great kids."