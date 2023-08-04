DECATUR — Whenever MacArthur coach Tarise Bryson saw Makhi Wright, he had to get his recruiting pitch ready.
Classes were starting back in person after a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that meant Bryson could roam the halls to find Wright and convince him to go out for the basketball team his junior year.
Wright dropped the sport after middle school, but with his tall frame, Bryson and the coaching staff kept their eyes on Wright.
"I kept (at it) every day at school — I talked to him," Bryson said. "He's like, 'I just don't want to play.' So I end up basically talking him into just coming to try out."
"He kept begging me and I just gave it a shot," Wright said.
Eventually, Bryson and others convinced Wright, and he’s taken off ever since. Wright is the Herald & Review’s Macon County Player of the Year after leading the Generals to a 29-5 record — the best in program history. Wright was also an all-conference first team selection while MacArthur finished second in the Central State Eight Conference and was second-team All-State in Class 3A.
The Generals also won a regional title and made it to the sectional final for the second year in a row.
Wright is glad he gave the game another chance. He credited his friends and teammates for helping him get back into the sport as well.
"It's been really fun," Wright said. "Ever since I got back in a groove I've just been loving it more and more."
Before all of that success, Wright had to find his footing again once he got back to the court. After being off for a couple of years, the first conditioning test was a bit of a wakeup call.
"It was just a lot of running," Wright said. "I remember the first practice we ran like eight down and backs, which was nothing like compared to last year, but we ran eight down and backs and I was breathing until I got home. I was real tired."
Then Wright got to work, with Bryson and athletic director/assistant coach Jason Crutcher among others. He improved his game on the court and quickly got into proper shape to play the Generals’ high-paced pressing style.
"First time he couldn't make a sprint," Bryson said. "But one thing I can say about that kid: He never gave up. I've never seen a kid since I've been in MacArthur from me coaching JV to varsity, that put in the work that he did to get better. I mean, that kid came to work out every day."
The version of Wright that is leaving MacArthur is almost unrecognizable from the one that got there.
"He came from being the slowest runner on the team to the fastest runner on the team," Bryson said "I mean, Makhi pushed himself."
Wright’s next stop is Columbia State Community College in Tennessee. He didn’t expect that to be the next step when he initially got back onto the hardwood.
"I couldn't believe it at first," Wright said. "But I was happy because I'd seen the work had paid off.”
It’ll be his third year since he decided to get back on the court. Bryson said the sky could be the limit for Wright moving forward because of the work ethic that molded him into one of the top players in the area.
"He just did everything that a coach wants you to do," Bryson said. "That's why he's gonna be successful. And I can see Makhi, in the next four or five years, making some money playing basketball."
COACH OF THE YEAR
Tarise Bryson was a local hero as a player in Decatur and at Illinois State. Over the past three seasons, he’s transitioned that success to the bench as the head coach at MacArthur.
After a second straight season of over 25 wins and a 64-15 record in his first three seasons in charge, a repeat regional title means Bryson’s overseen one of the best stretches in the history of the program, and a second H&R Macon County Coach of the Year Award.
He’s worked with athletic director Jason Crutcher since he joined the school as a JV coach and credited Crutcher and others for the program’s success.
"The supporting cast that I have around MacArthur has a lot to do with my success," Bryson said. "I mean, guys who really, truly care about you help you in the program. You're not afraid to ask them any questions. They go out of their way to help you, your team."
He’s helped players like Wright and Kris Walker develop into future college players and has gotten the program to buy into his uptempo style.
"It's been because we've had great kids at MacArthur," Bryson said. "The kids actually buy into what I want to be done. We push the kids, I push them to a limit. You've got to be very mentally strong to play for MacArthur. I mean, the kids that played for us the last couple of years have been great kids."