Manteno edges Paxton-Buckley-Loda in snug affair 44-42

Manteno upended Paxton-Buckley-Loda for a narrow 44-42 victory on December 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Recently on December 4 , Paxton-Buckley-Loda squared up on Downs Tri-Valley in a basketball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.