Maroa-Forsyth collects victory over Riverton 70-59

Maroa-Forsyth put together a victorious gameplan to stop Riverton 70-59 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 17, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Riverton took on Clinton on December 14 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
