Maroa-Forsyth dodges a bullet in win over Decatur St. Teresa 52-49

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Maroa-Forsyth had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Decatur St. Teresa 52-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth drew first blood by forging a 15-10 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 28-26 at half over the Trojans.

Decatur St. Teresa moved ahead by earning a 39-37 advantage over Maroa-Forsyth at the end of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Trojans won the session and the game with a 15-10 performance.

