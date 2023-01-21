 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth escapes Macon Meridian in thin win 69-60

With little to no wiggle room, Maroa-Forsyth nosed past Macon Meridian 69-60 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 21.

In recent action on January 13, Macon Meridian faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on January 14 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. Click here for a recap.

